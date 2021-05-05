5 de Mayo: The most celebrated Mexican holiday in the US

The Battle of Puebla is more important than Independence Day for Americans (many think that 5 de Mayo is Mexican Independence Day)
MÈXICO, May 05, 2021.- Tacos, beer, chili, hats, Mexican flags, and all the elements that remind our country every May 5 fill the streets of the United States, mainly those of Texas, in a party that far exceeds the one that takes place in the national territory during independence Day.
Mexican Americans celebrate the Battle of Puebla as if it were the most important commemoration of Mexico, although among Mexicans the date goes unnoticed or only means an official holiday.
But, where does the celebration so great for a victory of the Mexican army against the French originate?
The Battle of Puebla occurred in 1862 and it was General Ignacio Zaragoza who was at the forefront of the Mexican troops that defeated the French, despite the fact that they outnumbered the locals in men and in arms.
Mexico’s triumph over France was celebrated at the time and every anniversary of the confrontation and although Zaragoza died four months after the battle, May 5 was established as a festive date.
The celebration arrived in Texas in 1867, the birthplace of Ignacio Zaragoza when it was still Mexican territory; in 1829 the state had not yet been annexed as part of the United States.
Since then, May 5th became popular among Mexicans who lived in the states that belonged to Mexico (Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California), and then became part of the US territory.
In addition, in Texas, Ignacio Zaragoza is remembered as a man who fought against power, and among the Chicano community, he is a symbol of the struggle of minorities.
Source: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
In Mexico more than 1 million teachers have been vaccinated: SEP
The head of the SEP, Delfina.
-
Playa del Carmen taxi drivers are preparing an online platform for women only
PLAYA DELCAMEN, Q. R., May 05,.
-
Mexico City prosecutor’s office opens homicide investigation after collapse of Metro overpass
MÈXICO, May 05, 2021.- The Attorney.
-
Jealousy fight ends in tragedy in Prados de Chuburná subdivision
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- A jealous argument between a young couple ended in.
-
In Cancun, authorities are looking for the leader of a criminal cell that attacks public transport vehicles
In recent days there have been.
-
Agricultural exports in Mexico increased by 5% during March
Mexico’s agricultural and fishing exports grew.
-
School had to be closed in Campeche as a teacher tests positive for COVID-19
This school is part of the.
-
“We had plans for Mother’s Day, now I’m going to bury my son”: Brandon’s mother
Brandon Giovanny Hernández Tapia, 13, was.
-
AMLO says a full investigation will be carried out to determine who is responsible for the Metro tragedy
A full investigation will be carried.
-
Climate change will be disastrous even after the latest world pledges
The recent pledges made by world.
Leave a Comment