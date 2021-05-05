5 de Mayo: The most celebrated Mexican holiday in the US

The Battle of Puebla is more important than Independence Day for Americans (many think that 5 de Mayo is Mexican Independence Day)

MÈXICO, May 05, 2021.- Tacos, beer, chili, hats, Mexican flags, and all the elements that remind our country every May 5 fill the streets of the United States, mainly those of Texas, in a party that far exceeds the one that takes place in the national territory during independence Day.

Mexican Americans celebrate the Battle of Puebla as if it were the most important commemoration of Mexico, although among Mexicans the date goes unnoticed or only means an official holiday.

But, where does the celebration so great for a victory of the Mexican army against the French originate?

The Battle of Puebla occurred in 1862 and it was General Ignacio Zaragoza who was at the forefront of the Mexican troops that defeated the French, despite the fact that they outnumbered the locals in men and in arms.

Photo: (UPRESS)

Mexico’s triumph over France was celebrated at the time and every anniversary of the confrontation and although Zaragoza died four months after the battle, May 5 was established as a festive date.

The celebration arrived in Texas in 1867, the birthplace of Ignacio Zaragoza when it was still Mexican territory; in 1829 the state had not yet been annexed as part of the United States.

Since then, May 5th became popular among Mexicans who lived in the states that belonged to Mexico (Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California), and then became part of the US territory.

In addition, in Texas, Ignacio Zaragoza is remembered as a man who fought against power, and among the Chicano community, he is a symbol of the struggle of minorities.

Photo: (UPRESS)

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments