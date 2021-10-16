An elevated viaduct will be built to connect with the Progreso High Port

Progreso, Yucatán, (October 16, 2021).- In the Boardroom of the Integral Port Administration (API) Progreso, the first coordination meeting on the construction of the elevated viaduct in the port .
It will be of two cuts: one of land area and another of water, with a length of 810 m for the exit road, and 187 m for the access road.
The project will help connect API roads to the entrance bridge. It is planned to carry out the project in two years, in several stages. The new viaduct is expected to be used by an average of 20,000 vehicles a day, in both directions.
These actions are intended to harmonize and increase the effectiveness of the port, as well as streamline traffic on city streets. It will have a running surface on the second floor of 9.80 m: two traffic lanes of 4.50 m each and 0.40 m of parapet space.
Details of the new elevated viaduct of Progreso
The area of unevenness will have a surface of 14 m wide: two meters of median, 4.50 m of road (one per direction) and one meter of sidewalk (one per side), its height will be 5.50 m and a head of two meters. The maximum speed of movement will be 80 km per hour.
The population growth of the port and the commercial and tourist activities triggered the increase of cars that circulate on 86th Street and the exit on 82nd, especially cargo trucks and tourist buses from the remote terminal, an unstoppable trend in the short term.
Source: Sipse
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
