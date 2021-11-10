Cold front paralyzed fishing activities on the Yucatan coast for several days

The state coordinator of the Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca), Mauro Cristales Márquez declared that the cold front that caused a strong north paralyzed fishing activities on the Yucatan coast for several days, interrupting the good season for catching octopus.

He stated that from August 1st to November 8th, 22,885 tons of the mollusk had already been captured, but right now, the cold fronts have paralyzed fishing activities on the Yucatecan coast for smaller vessels and fishing boats.

He expressed that they still have the entire month of November and the first 15 days of next December to continue with the capture of the octopod, estimating that a volume of 28 thousand tons could be reached at the end of the season, as long as there are good weather conditions for fishing.

He pointed out that in addition to the suspension of the octopus catch due to bad weather, lobster was also stopped in the west and east of the State, and the capture of grouper, which are the three main fisheries in Yucatan, was also temporarily stopped.

Finally, Cristales Márquez commented that fortunately, Yucatecan fishing entrepreneurs successfully export octopus to Europe and the United States, a year ago they could not export the species because it was scarce in Yucatecan waters and prices rose, but now there is a very good catch and there is also a market to trade the product internationally as well as in the national and local markets.

