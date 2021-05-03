Dos Bocas Refinery: the devastated paradise

By: Claudio Ochoa Huerta
TABASCO, May 03, 2021, (LATINUS).- The Dos Bocas refinery, in the State of Tabasco, located in the southeast of the Mexican Republic is one of the flagship projects of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but it doesn’t seem like it.
The Municipality of Paraíso, in the state of Tabasco, where the work takes place, is devastated. There is an unprecedented environmental crisis, derived from the destruction of the natural environment.
There is an infrastructure crisis in a municipality that was not prepared for the arrival of thousands of people. There is a labor crisis over a union that exploits and extorts workers.
There is an internal crisis among suppliers due to poor planning, design and execution of the work.
” Dos Bocas, the devastated paradise ” is a testimonial told by the protagonists, far removed from the triumphant and optimistic speech presented by the federal government.
Source: LATINUS
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
SpaceX Crew-1 mission splashes down in Mexico (Video)
The capsule, which was carrying four.
-
Three arrested for stealing a television from a restaurant in western Mérida
Mérida, Yuc., (May 03, 2021).- At.
-
The Yucatan economy is reactivated with the impulse of local businesses
Mérida, Yuc., May 03, 2021, (YUCATAN.
-
Eta Acuáridas Meteor Shower will be visible in Yucatan on May 6 and 7
Mérida, Yucatan (May 03, 2021).- The.
-
Acapulco: Caro Quintero and the daughter of Félix Salgado Macedonio
BY SANDRA ROMANDÍA for MILENIO MÉXICO,.
-
Mezquite and Huizache, Mexican trees that fertilize our soil
MEXICO, May 03, 2021, (CONSUMIDORES ORGANICOS).-.
-
The New York Times warns about the new global peak of coronavirus
The front page of the prestigious.
-
Man arrested in Merida after beating up his wife to steal money from her
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., May 3, 2021.- José.
-
Despite U.S. trade deal, labor rights falter in Northern Mexico “maquiladora”
After successfully staging a wildcat strike.
-
Electric carriages in Mérida, a serious project to stand against animal cruelty
Mèrida, Yucatan., May 03, 2021 (YUCATAN).-.
Leave a Comment