After “El Marro’s” arrest, crime still plagues the state of Guanajuato

After federal and state authorities arrested José Antonio Yépez, also known as “El Marro,” the federal government celebrated the detention, some of the cabinet members and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said not only crime rates would decrease, but that Guanajuato would no longer register the highest homicide rate. Nevertheless, as in the case of other problems, it seems premature to claim victory: during the first half of August, 125 people were killed in Guanajuato after El Marro’s arrest, this makes the state the most violent in the country.
The dynamic where cartel members engage in turf wars to win or maintain their territory won’t end because the cartel boss was arrested. On the contrary, cartel members often attempt to become the new leaders and intensify their violent tactics. However, the fact that that hasn’t happened in Guanajuato yet is commendable.
“El Marro” gained notoriety because the Santa Rosa de Lima became one of the fastest-growing cartels in Mexico, but also because it fought against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) to control the state. The cartel boss was also in the spotlight when he released a video threatening the government after authorities arrested his mother, who was later released after a judge found irregularities in her arrest.
The cartel boss represented a challenger for Mexican authorities, especially after he threatened the government; therefore, authorities had to another choice than to arrest him, although some experts criticize the arrest of criminal leaders. In the fight against organized crime, the government must prove its superiority.
At the same time, moderations must prevail: the decrease in crime rates is perhaps the biggest challenged Mexico has faced in recent years. The best is not to claim victory after arresting cartel leaders.
The fact that organized crime does not intimidate federal authorities is commendable, despite its numerous threats, incursions, assassination attempts, and high-powered weapons. People expect the same treatment for other criminal organizations.
Although El Marro’s arrest was a major blow to the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, it is too soon to anticipate a decrease in violence in the short term.
Source: El Universal
