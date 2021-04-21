Morena’s candidate for governor of Zacatecas caught ‘groping’ his partner

MEXICO (April 21, 2021) (SIPSE).- At the beginning of the campaign events throughout the country, Morena’s David Monreal, the brother of Ricardo Monreal, a candidate for the governorship of Zacatecas, has gone viral on social networks, not for his political intentions of ruling his home state, but for “groping” from behind another Morena candidate for municipal president.

In the footage released, David Monreal was exhibited groping Roció Moreno, the candidate for mayor of the Juchipila municipality, in the middle of the rally .

Así el agarrón de trasero que le pone @DavidMonrealA candidato de @PartidoMorenaMx al gobierno de Zacatecas a su compañera Rocío Moreno Sánchez, candidata al municipio de Juchipila. ¿Candidato acosador? pic.twitter.com/NtHE52RNBl — Salvador García Soto (@SGarciaSoto) April 21, 2021

Thus the butt grip that @DavidMonrealA gives the candidate of @PartidoMorenaMx to the government of Zacatecas to his partner Rocío Moreno Sánchez, candidate for the municipality of Juchipila. Stalker candidate?

The candidate David Monreal is seen, passed behind the woman’s back, when he touched her. All while they were in their campaign events they were surrounded by supporters of Morena.

So far, the Morena candidate, David Monreal, for the governorship of Zacatecas, until today he has not issued any statement.

“He has never disrespected me”

On the other hand, the candidate Rocío Moreno assured that David Monreal is a respectful person and has never disrespected her. Through a video posted on her social networks, the brunette accuses that the issue is being used to damage the integrity of her campaign and her partner.

“I am not going to allow them to use me,” said Moreno.

“Enough of the slander, enough of using the videos to damage our images. The Fourth Transformation is going to reach Juchipila, where the PRI and the PAN have abandoned it ”.

It is well known, that the Monreals are one of the most powerful and influential families in the state of Zacatecas.

