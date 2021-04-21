Man found dead inside his car in Merida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN., April 20, 2021 (SIPSE).- A man identified as Felix “N” died inside a car on Calle 45 (between 36 and 38) of the Juan Pablo II subdivision, on the west side of the city.
The events occurred on Monday, April 19th, when neighbors in the area saw the man inside the car, and they thought he was asleep, however, when they saw that he did not react when they tried to wake him up, they immediately called 911 emergency services.
At the scene, it was found that Felix “N”, 67, was an alcoholic and suffered from epileptic seizures, according to his brother who was at the scene.
Agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and paramedics arrived, who only confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs.
The area was cordoned off by police while FGE and Semefo agents were waiting for the body to be lifted.
A second version of the death of a man in John Paul II
It is worth mentioning that a second version of the events was handled in the place, which indicated that the man had arrived in the car at his brother’s house, where he still lives, he turned off the engine, but never got off the vehicle.
An hour later, his brother, thinking that Felix was asleep, opened the car door to wake him up and realized that he had no vital signs, so he called the emergency number 911.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
