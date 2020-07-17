Fines of up to $4,300 pesos for not using mouth cover in Cancun

In Cancun, a fine of between 868 and 4,344 pesos will be sanctioned for those who do not respect sanitary measures, such as the use of face masks, during the current health contingency.
Members of the Benito Juárez City Council unanimously approved the proposal (considered urgent) of the municipal president Mara Lezama Espinosa, which consists in adhering to section XII to article 537 of the Government and Police Branch, which establishes as a fault against public health.
Municipal Councilor Humberto Aldana Navarro said that this decision was made because the population ignored warrants and instructions from the authorities to contain the transmission of Covid-19, for which it was necessary to take more drastic measures.
Councilmen Miguel Ángel Zenteno Cortés and Pablo Gutiérrez Fernández acknowledged that weeks ago they tested positive despite taking preventive measures, such as the use of face masks, constant hand washing and avoiding crowds.
Both reported that they isolated themselves and followed the corresponding medical treatments to regain their health.
In the municipality of Benito Juarez, there have been 2,930 positive cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, and according to the state Health Secretariat, there are 565 active cases as of July 16, 2020.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
