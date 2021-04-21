First Cannabis Ride in Mérida took place on 4/20 2021

Mèrida, Yucatàn (April 21, 2021).- Dozens of cyclists participated this April 20 in the first Cannabis Ride in the city of Mérida, in protest against the criminalization of the possession of marijuana and its adult use. In addition, they raised their voice against the recently approved Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis in Mexico, which they consider a simulation.

Women and men gathered at 4 o’clock in the afternoon at the Paseo Montejo auction while a contingent of municipal police officers guarded the area: from patrols, elements on foot, and on their motorcycles. This did not intimidate the attendees for any reason, who even lit a joint of marijuana before starting to pedal. The elements did not interfere at any time, nor there were any altercations of any kind.

The ride started at 4:20 p.m., on “April 20”, heading to the Monument to the Fatherland, with the cyclists crossing the avenue on the new bike path.

Some took the opportunity to smoke a joint while they made the tour. The smoke took over the contingent.

“We are not one, we are not a hundred: we are marijuana, good people”, “Legalization” and “Green Merida” were some of the slogans that the participants shouted.

Also some attendees participated using skates and skateboards.

The group went to La Paz park, in front of the Centenario Zoo, where people sat in a circle in the green area to roll another joint.

They also shared experiences and testimonials on the subject, as well as information on the regulation of cannabis.

Cuauhtli Laguna Peraza, from the cannabis collective Dzac Yah, commented that the Senate did not legislate with a human rights approach in regulating the use of cannabis. “We call on the representatives and senators to stop simulating a law that continues to be discriminatory, criminalizes the user and brings greater problems.”

He specified that they have found more than 17 human rights violations in the proposed regulation.

At the same time, he said that the groups and citizens demand that a dignified treatment be given, “we are not people playing with plants, we are taking medication, we use a plant for food, for recreational activities,” he said.

They also demand freedom of cultivation and free possession or association. “Only 28 grams is an insult to our intelligence, this leads to fines of up to a quarter of a million pesos,” he added.

