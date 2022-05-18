There are 100,000 people missing in Mexico

This Monday, the mark of 100,000 missing people missing in Mexico was surpassed, according to the official registry of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

According to the statistics published on the website of the National Search Commission, at 4:41 p.m. on May 16, the historical figure of 100,001 missing and unaccounted for missing people was reached.

This registry, which is updated in real-time, reported 99,930 people at midnight last Sunday, May 15th, which means that, by Monday, May 16th, 70 new cases of missing persons were added.

If you add the missing people who have been found, the figure rises to 245,513.

The Segob has recognized that Mexico is experiencing a serious crisis in terms of disappearances, which is why in this administration the National Search Commission was reactivated, under the direction of Karla Quintana Osuna, who took office in February 2019.

The National Registry of Missing and Non-Located People is based on official information on complaints filed with the Public Ministry and contains data from March 15, 1964, to date.

58 percent of missing persons are men and 42 percent are women.

The main victims of disappearance in the country are men between 20 and 40 years of age and women between 15 and 25 years of age.

16 percent of the disappeared are children and adolescents; among minors, 55 percent are women, while 45 percent are men.

The ten states in the country with the most cases of missing and missing persons are Jalisco, Tamaulipas, State of Mexico, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Veracruz, Guerrero, Michoacán, and Chihuahua.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments