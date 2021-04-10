‘Mérida Cannabis Bicycle Roll 2021’ is ready to roll on 4/20

The cannabis community of Yucatan, medicinal users, cannabis groups, and organizations convene the first “Cannabis Rodeo Mérida 2021” to be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, as part of the actions carried out by the Mexican Cannabis Movement throughout the country.

In the event, the attendees will peacefully demonstrate their dignified freedom to the development of the personality, granted by the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in 2018 and will protest against the lack of legislation on the consumption of this plant, since possession continues to be criminalized.

The congregation begins at 3:40 pm at the Paseo de Montejo Remate, to start at 4:20 pm towards the Monument to the Homeland and end in the Parque de la Paz.

Dzac Yah – Colectivo Cannabico, one of the organizers, recommended that the attendees carry posters, slogans and banners. Attendants are asked not to carry more than five grams of cannabis to the demonstration and preferably edibles.

Likewise, hydrate before and during the ride, do not carry weapons, do not generate violence, or sell prohibited substances, as well as the use of mandatory face masks and relevant sanitary measures. It is recommended not to share joints, pipes, or vaporizers.

Also, the group suggested documenting the event on video and share it on social networks. In case of incidents, such as harassment, abuse, annoyance, they asked to raise their voices, address volunteers and report the situation; also do not leave the group. Notify family and friends of the location of the event and obey all the provisions of the Regulations of the Traffic and Highway Law of the State of Yucatan.

