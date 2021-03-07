Traffic disruption in the Paseo Montejo area

Work will be conducted on two roundabouts on Paseo de Montejo in the upcoming days.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – As part of the Cycleway Infrastructure Plan, in the next few days, work will begin on the intersections of the Justo Sierra Monument (Paseo Montejo and calle 33) and the Montejo’s roundabout at the wrongfully called “remate” of Paseo de Montejo (Paseo Montejo and calle 47)

In a press release, the Institute of Mobility and Urban Territorial Development (Imdut) director, Aref Karam Espósitos, informed that the works would have an average duration of 15 days each. With the Mérida City Hall and the Secretariat of Public Safety (SSP), measures will be taken to minimize the roadways’ effects.

In this sense, Mr. Karam Espósitos urged citizens to take precautions when traveling through these city points to avoid accidents and mishaps. Also, to be patient with the changes that these works could generate since these works are being carried out to make a more modern, safer city for everyone.

The state official explained that, as was done in the recently concluded traffic circle located at the Felipe Carrillo Puerto Monument, always on Paseo de Montejo, orange cones will test the efficiency before the start of the physical work of the proposed design.

The head of Imdut clarified that these cones are temporary tools that serve to mark the places where the bike lanes, the islands with vegetation, and all the new signage will be, so they will be removed when the works are finished, and they are enabled for their operation.

“The new road design of two continuous lanes and the integration of the intelligent traffic light system will make mobility in this area more efficient, reduce crossing times for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists and reduce the risk of traffic incidents,” he added.

Finally, Karam Espósitos reminded that these interventions are important within the action plan of the work in charge of the Institute for the Construction and Conservation of Public Works in Yucatan (Inccopy) since they will contribute to safe mobility, not only for cyclists but also for pedestrians and motorized transport users that circulate through these points of Merida.

This type of works allows improving the vehicular flow, as they serve to order the transit of all users and are essential to reduce pedestrian crossing times and avoid road events during the interaction and coexistence of motorized and non-motorized vehicle users, concluded the state official.

