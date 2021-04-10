Yucatecan captivates Merida with Freddie Mercury street show (VIDEO)

The idea arose as a result of the pandemic due to the need to continue working

The presence of a street artist in a crossing north of Mérida has attracted the attention of locals and strangers. He is Benjamín Canché, who plays the role of rock star Freddie Mercury in his Yucatecan version. The show, he said, has exceeded acceptance expectations.

The characterization with which he sings classics such as We are de champions and I want to break free in the streets of Merida arose as a result of the pandemic, due to the need for the artist to continue with the work that he has carried out for 10 years on different stages.

“The contingency arrived and the places were closed. Honestly, I could have looked for another job as I always have, but I belong to the world of arts and urban or theatrical expressions ”, he explained.

During a tour of the street he saw a young man juggling and wondered if he would also be accepted with his show, this is how he overcame his fears and decided to go out. Upon reflection, he knew that Freddie Mercury was the right artist to perform.

“I feel like I have a physical resemblance to him and a lot of people like him,” he said.

Benjamin grew up with the music of artists of the stature of the late singer of the mythical Queen and other international performers -such as Whitney Houston- that his parents instilled in him, which in the long run contributed to the performance of his work as an imitator.

The Freddie Mercury show has taken him to several places on the peninsula such as Campeche, Progreso, and Quintana Roo. In the same way it has transcended locally.

The artist plans to dedicate -at least- the rest of the year to this character, so he intends to invest the money he generates in more costumes to make the show more attractive.

It is the first time that Benjamin presents himself as a street artist; He acknowledged that at the beginning it was complicated but, the response of the people was very positive and that helped him to overcome those negative emotions.

“Grief turned into a smile for every occasion that I go out, one that has conquered many people. I am not an expert in the street, but I have realized that patience leads you to have good thoughts and that attracts people ”, he explained.

The Yucatecan Freddie Mercury has spent the last 10 years of his life on stage.

Selena Quintanilla was his first characterization, to continue with Laura León; And that was when he made his way to do different things, like his character as the diva Plavalaguna, who appears in the film Fifth Element , by Luc Besson.

After a decade working in bars and nightclubs, Benjamín celebrates having led a healthy career and plans to continue the show with this new urban art proposal.

The Freddie Mercury show can be found on weekends, from Thursday to Friday from 6:00 p.m., at the intersection of Mérida 2000 avenue with Chuburná. It also appears sporadically in Progreso, where he is also well known. For hiring, interested parties can contact 9991407312.

