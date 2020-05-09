Mexico. More deaths in contaminated areas – Semarnat warns of health impact.

With the arrival of COVID-19 and the pollution of rivers and basins, the country faces a double health crisis has to be urgently resolved; this scenario makes the population more vulnerable, say federal officials

MEXICO CITY (Excelsior) – The geographic area with the highest environmental impact, from the Santiago River in Jalisco to the Coatzacoalcos River in Veracruz, is home to 78 percent of the nation’s coronavirus deaths, according to the SSA and Semarnat.

For Víctor Manuel Toledo, head of the Secretariat of the Environment, this situation reveals a double health crisis that urgently needs to be resolved, since, once again, the connection between environmental health and human health is demonstrated.

This was made known at the fourth follow-up meeting of the so-called “Toxitour,” held virtually, in which Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health, and María Elena Álvarez-Buylla, director of Conacyt, also participated.

Toledo admitted that the contamination of rivers and basins is a slope that has cost lives, and those who suffer from it are more vulnerable to the pandemic.

Álvarez-Buylla said the emergency strips away precarious living conditions linked to chronic-degenerative diseases.

Alcocer said the arrival of COVID-19 is an opportunity for environmental recovery, as happened in China, where air and water pollution was reversed thanks to confinement.

The Toxitour is an initiative in which experts travel around the country to document the impact of pollution on health.

