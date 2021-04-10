Mexico registers the first case of thrombocytopenia associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Francisco Aguirre was admitted to Hospital Ángeles Lomas for induced thrombocytopenia. After being vaccinated, “almost two days passed, and his relatives noticed that he was very tired.”

MEXICO CITY (El Universal) – The first serious case of thrombocytopenia caused by the application of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine was reported in Mexico. This according to Roberto Ovilla Martínez, head of hematology and bone marrow transplants at Hospital Ángeles Lomas.

In an interview for EL UNIVERSAL, the doctor explained that the engineer Francisco Aguirre Orozco was hospitalized six days ago because he presented a picture of induced thrombocytopenia. This occurred after being immunized with the antigen against coronavirus produced by the pharmaceutical company and the University of Oxford.

“The patient received the first dose of the vaccine last March 31, almost two days passed, and his relatives noticed that he was very tired, that he had a lack of appetite, so they sought medical attention.”

Upon arrival at the private medical unit, the doctor, together with another colleague, detected that Mr. Francisco had deficient platelets, 17 thousand when the normal is 150 thousand, so they started a treatment based on intravenous immunoglobulin.

“With the treatment he has been given. He has already registered more than 70 thousand platelets. It is possible that in a couple of days, he will be discharged. This information is not intended to discredit any vaccine, but the authorities must inform about it and not dismiss the data”, said the specialist.

Yesterday, the World Health Organization (WHO) pointed out a causal link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and cases of thrombosis; however, such cases were still very low.

In this regard, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, highlighted that the European Medicines Agency recognized that some venous thrombosis cases had been detected in people using the AstraZeneca vaccine. Still, it continues to be an event supposedly associated with vaccination and immunization “very, very, very, very, very rare.”

Therefore, the dose will continue to be applied among the Mexican population. Even yesterday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that the vaccine is safe and will be the one to be used.

