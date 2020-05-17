Tropical Storm Arthur is the first named storm of the season in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the Florida coast Saturday evening as the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Arthur is moving north-northeast at 9 mph with max sustained winds of 45 mph. A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast.

While the Tropical Storm sits off our coast, we’ll be on the dry side of the storm and will likely only feel its impact along the immediate coastline.

Hurricane season starts June 1, it’s not uncommon to have a named storm before the official start of hurricane season.

Later in the weekend and early next week, Tropical Storm Arthur is forecast to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic.

Source: https://www.news4jax.com/







