Tropical Storm Arthur is the first named storm of the season in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the Florida coast Saturday evening as the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.
According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Arthur is moving north-northeast at 9 mph with max sustained winds of 45 mph. A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast.
While the Tropical Storm sits off our coast, we’ll be on the dry side of the storm and will likely only feel its impact along the immediate coastline.
Hurricane season starts June 1, it’s not uncommon to have a named storm before the official start of hurricane season.
Later in the weekend and early next week, Tropical Storm Arthur is forecast to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic.
Source: https://www.news4jax.com/
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chino Anthrax executed in Sinaloa
CONFIRMED! Mexican drug trafficker “Chino Antrax” is.
-
Mexican journalist murdered in Sonora
A journalist has been killed in.
-
Mass testing won’t happen in Mexico because that’s the way AMLO wants it
Mexico City (CNN)As the United States slowly re-opens.
-
Why are women-led nations doing better with COVID-19?
Monday was a day of triumph.
-
According to Health authorities, Mexico registers more COVID related deaths than China
In Mexico, until Friday, May 15,.
-
Chronicle of a pandemic foretold – AMLO and his words of denial and dysfunction.
“It’s not even equivalent to the.
-
Meet the 777X, the new flagship Boeing hopes will be its redemption
The second of Boeing’s history-making newest.
-
More than 800 Cuban health professionals are working in Mexico.
While the Mexican doctors receive unfair.
-
Mexico enters into diplomatic conflict with Canada and the European Union.
Rocio Nahle forced the resignation of.
-
U.S. hopeful of having a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020
President Donald Trump has said that.
Leave a Comment