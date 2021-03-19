Two thousand doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccines seized in Campeche

Campeche, Campeche, (March 19, 2021).-At least two thousand Russian vaccines were seized at the Campeche International Airport; when Central Americans wanted to transfer them on a private plane to Honduras.

The General Administration of Customs, in coordination with the Mexican Army, carried out the seizure of the cargo. After their review protocols were activated in a private aircraft that was in national territory and that intended to travel to the San Pedro Sula International Airport, in Honduras.

In coolers as if they were food for the trip were the vaccines

In a joint operation with agents of the Mexican Army, they managed to detect two coolers with 1,155 jars with the equivalent of 5,775 doses of the COVID-19 Russian vaccine Sputnik V, hidden between soft drinks and sweets.

This is how they were found, in coolers camouflaged in candy

Customs personnel proceeded with the precautionary embargo of the vials with the vaccines, which will be maintained in refrigeration.

The aircraft was left as a guarantee of the fiscal interest and the crew and passengers of Honduran nationality were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office.

