Chichen Itza reopens Sept. 22

The Ministry of Culture of the Federal Government, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), will begin the gradual reopening of archaeological zones and museums in Yucatan as of Monday, September 14.

According to a statement, the reopening will be under the strict sanitary measures that mark the new normal, in order to guarantee the safety and well-being of its operational staff and visitors.

Through the INAH Yucatán Center, the health protection guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health will be applied to all archaeological sites.

Also specific actions for the orderly and safe return of the public and workers, in order to take care of health and reduce the risk of contagion of the SARS CoV-2 virus.

The dates and times

Under these criteria, the face-to-face visit to the archaeological sites of Uxmal, Xcambó, Mayapán, Izamal, and Ek Balam will resume on the 14th. In Uxmal, the night show has been suspended.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the archaeological sites of Chichén Itzá and Dzibilchaltún will reopen September 22.

Chichen Itza will reopen under a strict protocol, and only 3,000 visitors will be allowed per day.

Dzibilchaltun will reopen part of its archaeological site but the cenote, the Parado Temple, and the Mayan Village will be closed.

The seven archaeological zones will open from Monday to Sunday , from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The last access to these sites will be at 4:00 p.m.

In the case of Chichén Itzá, it is recommended as a schedule for agencies , preferably, from 11:00 to 14:00.

Only groups with a maximum of 10 people will be allowed in , including those guided by tour operators.

Nights of Kukulcán, are suspended.

For archaeological sites, ticket sales are only at the box office.

