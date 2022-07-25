18,000 pediatric Pfizer doses against the Coronavirus arrive in Merida

With the arrival of a new shipment of 18,000 pediatric doses against the Coronavirus from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, the good progress of vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years of age continues in Yucatan, reported the Secretariat of Health (SSY).

The State responsible for Universal Vaccination of the SSY, Alejandro Díaz Sánchez, went to the Military Air Base (BAM) Number 8 to supervise the arrival of this batch, which landed on state territory aboard a Boeing aircraft of the Mexican Air Force, registration 3527, from Mexico City.

Accompanied by the State Coordinator for Covid-19 Vaccination, Captain Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, the state official verified the unloading of supplies by Army personnel who placed them in an SSY Thermoking truck for transfer to the warehouse. and subsequent distribution.

Until now, the state of Yucatan has received more than 4,567,699 doses against the Coronavirus, including the batch of 18,000 that arrived this weekend.

