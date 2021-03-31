Roberto Palazuelos implicated in violent eviction of in Tulum

Tulum, Quintana Roo, (March 31, 2021).- Televisa Actor Roberto Palazuelos caused a stir when it became known that he had participated in an eviction in the hotel zone of Tulum, Quintana Roo. The events would have occurred precisely in front of where he has his popular hotel, a fact that has now attracted attention among users of social networks.

Apparently, the “Black Diamond” (as Palazuelos is known in show business) would have been responsible for evicting the owner of the Yoga Shala hotel, located in front of his property known as Ahua Tulum. The place is located at kilometer 7.5 of the Tulum highway heading to Boca Paila; this generated comments among the followers of the businessman.

“The famous actor Roberto Palazuelos stopped making Mexican soap operas and now he is dedicated to taking over important properties in the coastal area. He vacated a hotel property as well as a restaurant that used to be in front of his hotel. Palazuelos arrived with security personnel under his command supported by Quintana Roo police agents, ”reported La Voz de Quintana Roo, a local media.

Roberto Palazuelos confirmed with a postcard that he did participate in the event.

In the recording, the actor can be seen showing his annoyance while the policemen carry out their work; however, what has caused outrage is the fact that many people pointed out that the actor allowed the authorities to act through brutality, which they considered negative.

“Nothing like the adrenaline of executing an eviction sentence from the judiciary,” wrote Roberto Palazuelos on his Instagram account two days ago; The image received just over 53 thousand likes, but also hundreds of controversial comments for how it was shown.

“What paratrooper did you evict my king?”, “Tremendous crack”, “Good, Uncle Robert”, “That’s all”, “Finally”!; followers wrote on the postcard where Roberto Palazuelos presumes that he participated in this controversial situation.

