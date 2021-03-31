Economic activity in Yucatán reactivated by 96%

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 31, 2021).- “Of the economic activities, we already have 96% operating up to 50%, but the percentages can only increase when we can achieve the contagion curve to go down”, said Ernesto Herrera Novelo, secretary of Economic Development and Labor of the state government.

“We are still at orange traffic light with three indicators down, but another two up, that forces us to have to be very prudent, very cautious,” said the official.

He also asked that large parties, meetings, crowds should be avoided at Easter Holidays because that can only bring a peak of infections, and that would cause the economic reactivation to be limited.

The secretary stressed that the activities that still have not been reactivated are those related to the social and academic sectors.

“Those are the ones that are still on hold, but we have to take care of the health issue and we know that when there are many people gathered is when the organism is most vulnerable.”

Referring to job recovery, the official said “we are doing well.”

Last February there was a recovery, the best in the last six months, with practically 4 thousand new formal jobs before the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

“This month we will close above 2,000 formal jobs and that is showing us that we are recovering temporary jobs, but also those that are registered with Social Security”, said Ernesto Herrera Novelo, secretary of Economic and Labor Development.

That is great news, but we have to continue to be very careful so that way we can continue with the state’s economic reactivation and the recovery of jobs,” Herrera Novelo concluded.

