Health fair provides comprehensive health care to residents of Chalmuch

To look after the health and well-being of the families of the community of Chalmuch, the Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, added the services offered by the Health Fair program to the Mobile Medical Unit established in the community, to attend those affected by the smoke from the fire that broke out in recent days at the Sanitary Landfill, concessioned to the Veolia company.



Since his visit last Saturday to the community, the Municipal President informed that the Health Fair program would reorient its services to complement the 24-hour medical attention provided by the unit stationed in the area, so that the population could have free access to medical consultations, nursing, dental care and osteoporosis detection, among other services.

In addition to the medical services provided by the Department of Health and Social Wellbeing, the Community also sent a veterinary care module for a team of specialists to check and care for pets, including deworming and general consultations for simple ailments.

Director of Health and Wellbeing, Ildefonso Machado Domínguez, pointed out that from last Friday to Sunday, the agency under his charge had a mobile medical care unit that provided services 24 hours a day.



He mentioned that during those first three days, more than 160 people were attended, who mainly presented mild symptoms of throat discomfort, rhinitis, nasal congestion and runny nose, cough, and some cases of fever not related to carbon monoxide poisoning, who were also attended and given medication.



He added that, on those days, people of all ages were attended, although patients from 3 to 10 years old and adults over 60 years old were predominant.

