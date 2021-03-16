Coldwell Banker SMART Real Estate Luxury Guide Spring 2021 (San Miguel de Allende)

Coldwell Banker SMART is pleased to present: Luxury Guide Spring 2021 edition. A special selection of properties that expose that season long-awaited by residents and visitors of San Miguel de Allende; this article is made by real estate professionals inspired by contrasting luxury with the lifestyle of this magical city.

The flowers begin to open their colorful buttons, the jacarandas begin to decorate the landscape with warm purple tones, the bugambilias fall gently on the walls, the lavenders impregnate with perfume the walk of the visitors in the streets, spring has arrived in San Miguel de Allende

You will never experience such a blue sky with beautiful sunsets, pleasant mornings accompanied by whistling birds, and warm nights full of stars.

During this season, the city is surrounded by a unique climate, the perfect combination for a day in the country, a tour in the vineyards, or spending the day in the pool.

Open spaces and good flow, outdoor amenities, our lifestyles persuade us to seek to live in a place where we can breathe: comfortable and peaceful.

https://sanmiguelrealestatelistings.com/properties/rancho-los-labradores/

At Coldwell Banker SMART, we have the best inventory in San Miguel de Allende, spectacular views, unique spaces, architectural beauties, let us be part of your most important decision, guide you home.

by Coldwell Banker SMART

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments