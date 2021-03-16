Like out of a movie: couple gets married in a Yucatán cenote

Tecoh, Yucatan (March 16, 2021).- Ina and Rafael became the second couple to organize an underwater wedding in the Noh-Mozón cenote located in the municipality of Tecoh in the center of the state of Yucatán.

The young couple originally from Barcelona, ​​Spain decided to reaffirm their wedding vows at a depth of 10 meters in one of the most attractive cenotes in the state.

According to Ina Sapezanskaia, the interest in living the experience in a cenote in Yucatan arose for several months, so they took advantage of their stay in Mexico and after looking for several places in the peninsula, they decided on Noh-Mozón, an easily accessible cenote with a extraordinary natural beauty.

It is a unique and unforgettable experience, said Rafael Guillermo García after leaving the cenote where acts were carried out such as the signing of a marriage certificate, the commitment of love and fidelity (with written pads), as well as the delivery of the respective wedding rings.

Photo: (Senderos del Mayab)

The organization and logistics of the peculiar underwater event were in charge of the Yucatán Dive Center and Buzos Técnico Deportivos de Yucatán, AC, the same organization that was in charge of the first underwater wedding in 2014 and, as explained by its director Antonio Ceballos, this type of activities represents one more tourism option for the state.

The act carried out on March 9, in addition to the wedding vows, included a dance, photo session and a tour of various points of the cenote dressed in their respective wedding outfits and equipped with the necessary instruments for the diving activity.

Prior to the transfer to the cenote, the couple took a carriage ride through several streets of the historic center of Mérida where they caught the attention of many passers-by who looked expectantly and congratulated the bride and groom in the Merida carriage.

The first underwater wedding in the Noh Mozón cenote was held in 2014 between two young biologists, Ángel and Ana, who also reaffirmed their wedding vows later on in the waters of this beautiful cenote located in the municipality of Tecoh, Yucatán.

