Mexican Alejandro Lemus breaks freediving world record in Yucatan cenote

Cenotillo, Yucatán (January 23, 2020).- With the support of the Secretariats of Tourism Development (Sefotur) and Sustainable Development (SDS), as well as the Sports Institute (IDEY), the saddened Alejandro Lemus Nava broke the world record of variable weight with a dive in freshwater with a single fin in the cenote Ucil, an event that encourages physical activity and ecotourism in the state.
Lemus Nava submerged 82 meters in the most representative body of water in Cenotillo, located two kilometers north of the municipal seat. The event was attended by Carlos Sáenz Castillo, director of IDEY as an official witness. Sáenz Castillo congratulated the athlete for his achievement.
He was the first Mexican to break a world record in freediving, which makes his achievement more important, Lemus will try to break two other world records in these coming days.
This athlete is a professional in underwater activities and founder of the Lemus School. He has been practicing in the cenotes of the peninsula for years, for which he has the support of the Bepensa Foundation.
The event had all the safety and health measures, in addition to the support of a diving team and the presence of two judges from the World Confederation of Underwater Activities. With this, it is expected to project the image of Yucatán as a world-class sports tourism destination to the whole world, through social networks.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
State government delivers 600 sacks of sorghum seed and 250 of sugar to farmers
Tekax, Yucatán (January 23, 2021).- Producers.
-
Gustavo Rodríguez Vega, Archbishop of Yucatán tests positive for Covid
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 23, 2021).- This.
-
Hundreds of National Guard agents tested positive for Covid.
The problem was exacerbated when thousands.
-
In Mexico 12 airports will conduct COVID tests for those traveling to the U.S.
This measure will begin to be.
-
United States, Mexico, and Guatemala close their borders to migrant caravans due to the pandemic.
Last Monday, Guatemalan police and soldiers.
-
Mexico’s COVID-19 pandemic out of control.
On Saturday, Mexico reported 149,844 deaths.
-
New suspension against Tren Maya in three areas of Yucatán.
The authorities will not be able.
-
Mérida City Council confirms cancellation of Carnival 2021
The Mérida City Council informs that.
-
Mexico Working on Alternative to Bill That Would Force Central Bank to Buy Dollars (WSJ)
MEXICO CITY—The Mexican government is preparing.
-
In ten US states, you can now get your COVID vaccine at Walmart
As the rollout progresses, more and more.
Leave a Comment