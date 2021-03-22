Chickenpox infections on the rise in Quintana Roo

Cancun, Quintana Roo, (March 22, 2021).- According to the most recent report from the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave), in Quintana Roo there were 58 cases up until the end of February, 33 men and 25 women.
In the Mexican Southeast, chickenpox continues to infect more people in Quintana Roo, surpassing Yucatán, Tabasco, and Campeche, states which have registered fewer cases during the first two months of the year, according to figures from the Federal Ministry of Health.
The patients were treated in public hospitals in the state for the medical care of this disease that is spread by the varicella-zoster virus.
According to the MedLinePlus medical encyclopedia from the United States, chickenpox is a contagious disease that occurs mainly in children under 15 years of age, although due to the easy contagion, adults can get it too.
The damage is more serious in the elderly.
“The most typical symptom of this disease is an annoying itchy rash on the skin. This rash turns into blisters with fluid that then crusts over. Generally, it appears on the face, chest, back and then spreads to the rest of the body”, says MedlinePlus.
Although other symptoms that may appear in the patient are fever, headache, fatigue and lack of appetite.
According to the statistics of the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (Sinave), in Yucatan 57 were reported up to epidemiological week number eight; while in Tabasco, there were 38, and 10 in Campeche.
The Mexican College of General Medicine AC, recommended confinement at home to people with chickenpox to prevent the spread of cases, since the best thing to do in this type of disease is trying to avoid that more people do not get sick.
The illness is usually mild and lasts five to 10 days.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Leave a Comment