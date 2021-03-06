Nude photos taken in Merida Parque Las Americas posted online

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (March 6, 20219.- The Mérida City Council reported that it will place in the hands of the authorities the case of the women who took nude photographs of themselves in Mérida’s Parque de las Américas, in order to define responsibilities or apply the corresponding sanctions.
The photographic session, which was shared on the OnlyFans platform, was held last Sunday. Feb. 28th, in the Parque de las Américas and went public through social networks.
Also, the City Council reported that booths and surveillance cameras will be installed in the busiest parks in the city to prevent these types of situations.
In the Parque de las Américas, the Mérida Park Rangers program has two agents on duty from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the time in which they carry out tours to provide security and protection to the people who visit the site.
The Park Rangers patrol the Parque de las Américas area on foot since the place is not suitable for the use of ATVs, and due to the number of people who visit it at night, it is not possible to use another type of vehicle.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Ticul will have a hospital; AMLO announces agreement to finish abandoned work
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced this.
-
Suspect who escaped from justice is arrested in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, March 5, 2021.- In.
-
Mauricio Vila wants to adhere to the national agreement in favor of democracy
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
Authorities install a module for free oxygen recharge in Mérida
The module, installed in the Parque.
-
AMLO refers to Mauricio Vila as a “serious and responsible leader”
YUCATAN, MEXICO (March 5, 2021).- President.
-
Democrats battle for U.S. Senate passage of Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill
The U.S. Senate on Saturday inched.
-
Facebook and Instagram to control political advertisements in Mexico.
Both platforms seek to have greater.
-
Quintana Roo’s tourism reactivation will take place until the middle of the year. – AMLO
López Obrador, now a tourism expert,.
-
The U.S. Dollar continues to rise.
This is the exchange rate in.
-
Reform to the law on bicycle lanes is in effect.
The amendment to the Regulation of.
Leave a Comment