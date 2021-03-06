Nude photos taken in Merida Parque Las Americas posted online

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (March 6, 20219.- The Mérida City Council reported that it will place in the hands of the authorities the case of the women who took nude photographs of themselves in Mérida’s Parque de las Américas, in order to define responsibilities or apply the corresponding sanctions.

The photographic session, which was shared on the OnlyFans platform, was held last Sunday. Feb. 28th, in the Parque de las Américas and went public through social networks.

Also, the City Council reported that booths and surveillance cameras will be installed in the busiest parks in the city to prevent these types of situations.

In the Parque de las Américas, the Mérida Park Rangers program has two agents on duty from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the time in which they carry out tours to provide security and protection to the people who visit the site.

The Park Rangers patrol the Parque de las Américas area on foot since the place is not suitable for the use of ATVs, and due to the number of people who visit it at night, it is not possible to use another type of vehicle.

