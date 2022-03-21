Man falls from a boat in Cancún, his body could not be found

Accident in Puerto Cancún: Municipal Civil Protection agents are looking for a person who fell into the water from a boat when it was about to dock.

According to the first reports, the person slipped and fell to the water, so family members and the captain of the ship immediately jumped into the water to try to rescue him.

Unfortunately, they were unable to find the person, so they immediately notified the authorities, who launched a search and rescue operation that continues to this day.

Unofficially, it was learned that the victim slipped and hit his head on the railing of the boat, falling unconscious into the water.

However, this information has not yet been confirmed by the local authorities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments