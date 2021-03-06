Authorities install a module for free oxygen recharge in Mérida

The module, installed in the Parque de Las Américas, will work from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Starting next Monday, March 8, the Mérida City Council will put into operation a free portable oxygen charging module, which will work from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., outside the library “José Martí” from Las Américas Park.

With this, it is intended to help people who have patients at home who require oxygenation with tanks, and in order to enjoy this benefit, it will be necessary to carry, along with the cylinder, the medical prescription or prescription, or the electronic document in the one that specifies that the patient requires this element.

It was explained that the cylinders to be recharged will be up to 1700 liters or 2m3, at a pressure of 2000 PSI, and the containers must have a valid hydrostatic test, from an approved manufacturer or requalifier, and with a CGA870 or CGA540 valve.

Likewise, it will be verified that the tanks are free of grease or oil stains, in addition to that they will be inspected to detect if there are no contaminants inside.

Each interested person may fill up to 2 containers per day, and it is estimated that up to 12 cylinders may be filled per hour during the day, and there will be a maximum daily service capacity of 90m3 of oxygen.

This work is carried out in a coordinated manner between the City Council and the Infra-Medical division of the InfraSur company.







