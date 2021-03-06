Mauricio Vila wants to adhere to the national agreement in favor of democracy

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, spoke in favor of Yucatán returning to face-to-face classes before the end of this school year.

During his visit to Uayma, Yucatan, where he went to supervise the progress of the Maya Train Project, the president assured that he will do everything possible to ensure that the return to classrooms becomes a reality.

During the same event, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to continue with the vaccination of Yucatecan teachers, once the process of vaccination against the coronavirus in the elderly is concluded, so that children and young people can return to face-to-face classes before this school year concludes, always counting on the pertinent health protocols.

The Mexican president announced that in Yucatán, in response to the governor’s request, it will be sought to vaccinate education workers after people over 60 years of age, so students can soon return to classrooms safely.

During the supervision of section 4 Izamal-Cancun of the Maya Train Project, Vila Dosal agreed that the students return to face-to-face classes, but it is absolutely necessary that all protective measures be taken properly.

In this context, he expressed the will of the Yucatecan mayors to adhere to the national agreement in favor of democracy for the good and prosperity of Mexico and the state of Yucatan, on the eve of the electoral process, after sharing the invitation to the municipal authorities.

There, the governor delivered to the head of the Federal Executive the petition signed by the Yucatecan municipal presidents, where they express that they coincide with the postulates of the agreement, for which they express their interest in joining it and commit to act accordingly in the coming elective process of June 6, 2021.

Given this, the President celebrated that the governor and mayors of Yucatán have shown their interest in joining the call to close ranks around the country’s democracy. “There are unbeatable conditions to guarantee the will of the citizens and that they freely choose their representatives,” Lopez Obrador declared.

“Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal has kindly shared with the municipal presidents of Yucatan the invitation that was also sent to all the governors of the country, to adhere to this initiative, so that state executives could adhere to a national agreement in favor of democracy,” AMLO concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments