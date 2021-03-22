Kukulcan made its descent at Chichen Itza for the Equinox

The Chichen Itza Equinox and the Serpent effect that the sun provides in certain days and hours of the year is one of the main attractions to this Ancient Maya Archeological Site.
In this effect, you can see the famous feathered serpent descend the steps of the Temple of the Pyramid Kukulkan, also known as The Castle.
Mérida, Yucatán, (March 22, 2021).- The Feathered Serpent was punctual for his appointment on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the stairway of the Chichén Itzá Pyramid, after forming the triangles in the corner of the pyramid that show the descent of Kukulcán to the earth at the beginning of the sowing season in spring.
On this occasion, El Castillo could not be visited due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Ancient humans saved giant pigs and Komodo dragons from extinction
Ancient humans saved giant pigs and.
-
Is the US-Mexico border open or closed?
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas went.
-
The amazing and unknown hidden lagoon of Yucatan.
Kayak rides, palapas and trail in.
-
Mexican Judges and magistrates turn to the UN.
López Obrador’s attacks against the judge.
-
“Organized crime controls 35% of Mexico” Glen VanHerk, head of the U.S. Northern Command
Glen VanHerk, head of the U.S..
-
Black jaguar born in Merida’s Centenario Zoo is named “Booxo”
In December 2020, a jaguar cub was.
-
Preservation of the “Huano Houses” a living heritage of the Maya Culture
In order to preserve the cultural.
-
Covid’s new wave, after Easter, will be as hard as a category 5 hurricane.
Leading experts and advisors from different.
-
Heat returns to Yucatan
For today, Sunday, we will still.
-
This week to be decided if Yucatan’s beaches are closed during vacations.
At the beginning of the upcoming.
Leave a Comment