Kukulcan made its descent at Chichen Itza for the Equinox

The Chichen Itza Equinox and the Serpent effect that the sun provides in certain days and hours of the year is one of the main attractions to this Ancient Maya Archeological Site.

In this effect, you can see the famous feathered serpent descend the steps of the Temple of the Pyramid Kukulkan, also known as The Castle.

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 22, 2021).- The Feathered Serpent was punctual for his appointment on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the stairway of the Chichén Itzá Pyramid, after forming the triangles in the corner of the pyramid that show the descent of Kukulcán to the earth at the beginning of the sowing season in spring.

On this occasion, El Castillo could not be visited due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

