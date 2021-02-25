Electricity rates increase is warned due to new reform

Preference will now be given to traditional energies.
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico).-Canacintra Yucatán warns that with the electricity reform, rates will increase, the approval in the Chamber of Deputies of the Electricity Industry Law promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador generated immediate rejection from the Yucatan and national private sector.
“Mexico is the loser,” stressed Jorge Charruf Cáceres, president of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra) in the state.
The electricity initiative endorsed by the Morena federal deputies and their allies will bring a series of negative consequences. Among them, the business leader cited that preference is given to the most expensive and dirty energies and there will also be an increase in the electric rate that will affect the finances of all Mexicans.
He also pointed out that numerous appeals are expected because they seek to affect the contracts previously made in the sector.
At the national level, the president of the Business Coordinating Council, Carlos Salazar Lomelín, stated that there were much better solutions than the reform.
The electricity initiative now goes to the Senate and then could face a review of unconstitutionality in the Supreme Court of Justice.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
