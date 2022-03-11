Ukraine ambushed Russian tank convoy featuring a thermobaric weapon (Watch Video)

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Agency released a video on Thursday showing the destruction and retreat of a Russian column of tanks near Kyiv, in footage verified by several news agencies.
Ukraine claimed that the Russian regiment’s commander, Colonel Andrei Zakharov, was killed in the operation, though this has not been independently confirmed.
The 45-second edited montage of footage was filmed by drone and, according to the DIA, shows Russian tank movements in the suburb of Skybyn, around 20 miles from central Kyiv.
Ліквідовано командира полку окупанта полковника Захарова— Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) March 10, 2022
Під час ведення бойових дій в Броварського району Київської області зазнала значних втрат в особовому складі та техніці бальйонно-тактична група (БТГр) 6 танкового полку (Чебаркуль) 90 танкової дивізії ЦВО. pic.twitter.com/BJUHcskuWG
In the footage, two tanks — of indeterminate nationality — are seen approaching Skybyn, according to a Sky News analysis. The investigative collective Bellingcat also confirmed the location.
Further shots show Russian tanks on the side of the road, per Sky News. They are later seen on fire.
This is intercut with footage of a long column of tanks heading south into the village. Among them is a vehicle Sky identified as a TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launcher.
In another shot, at least 21 Russian military vehicles, including tanks, armored personnel carriers and the TOS-1A, are seen in the village. Tread marks on the road indicate they have changed direction.
Two plumes of smoke and fire then mark Ukrainian strikes at either end of the column:
The TOS-1A then appears to fire at a target out of frame, as seen here:
Russia admitted using its controversial thermobaric weapons on Wednesday, the BBC reported the UK’s Ministry of Defence as saying.
The video then shows several other Russian vehicles being hit. Whilst still under fire the convoy is seen moving back north.
