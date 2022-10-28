Dengue on the rise in the Yucatan: one case every 4 hours last week

The accelerated increase of dengue fever in the entity caused that during the past week a case was confirmed every four hours, the highest figure from the end of 2019 to date, revealed the Federal Health Secretariat.

Likewise, the deadly disease is already affecting 24 municipalities, as the first cases were detected in Celestún, Dzilam de Bravo and Progreso.

Fortunately, so far, there have been no deaths in the Yucatan Peninsula as a result of this lethal pathology.

The lethal disease is absent in six states of the country, and affects the entire south-southeast of the country, and in the case of the Yucatan Peninsula, there are 533 confirmed cases so far.

Up to the 42nd epidemiological week, there were 8,458 accumulated confirmed cases in the country, with an increase of 124.47 percent with respect to the same period in 2021, when the total was 3,768.

In the Yucatan Peninsula, such ailment transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes was confirmed in 533 people, of which, 253 are from Quintana Roo; 222 are from Yucatan, and the remaining 58 are from Campeche.

Of the total number of cases in Yucatan, 24 are distributed in 24 municipalities, such as Abalá, Buctzotz, Chemax, Chichimilá, Cuncunul, Espita, Izamal, Kanasín, Maxcanú, Mérida, Peto, Teabo, Tekax, Temozón, Timucuy Tinum, Tizimín, Tzucacab, Ucú, Umán and Valladolid, but as of this week, Celestún, Dzilam de Bravo and Progreso are included.

According to the “Panorama Epidemiológico de Dengue”, the greatest problem is registered in Sonora, with 1,365 cases, 16.14 percent; the State of Mexico, with 1,276 infected, 15.09 percent; Veracruz, with 1,188 infected, 14.05 percent; and Chiapas, with 765 positives, 9.04 percent.

Quintana Roo is in eleventh place in the national table, Yucatan is in 12th place, while Campeche is in 16th place.

So far, 14 deaths have been confirmed, distributed in seven states, and only in Oaxaca there are seven deaths, while in Morelos there are two, and the rest are in the State of Mexico, Guerrero, Sinaloa, Tabasco and Veracruz.

