New Merida – Havana flight.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Merida has a new direct flight with the city of Havana, Cuba. “We are launching a new route with Havana,” said the Tourism Secretary, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, as she welcomed the inaugural flight from Havana to Merida of Viva Aerobús company.
With this flight, the airline will link both cities twice a week: flights will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The airline will operate the route with an Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity for 186 passengers, informed Walfred Castro Novelo, director of corporate communications of Viva Aerobús, during the welcome ceremony, which was also attended by Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, administrator of Merida’s international airport.
The tourism official indicated the Havana route already existed, but it was operated by another airline. “It is something outstanding what Viva Aerobús did, which is to take advantage of this route, a crucial one”.
