More than 700 artists announced for Mérida Fest 2023

As part of the 481st anniversary of the capital of Yucatan, the ” Merida Fest” will be held with the theme ‘Felices los felices’ which on this occasion will be celebrated from January 5 to January 29, 2023.

This edition will feature the participation of more than 730 artists, 200 performances, 40 venues and 8 international circus performances such as Africa and Cuba.

There will also be 10 guest countries, such as Spain, Lebanon, Cuba, among others, which will bring to the city the best of their art with artists such as Oscar D’Leon, Exilia, Ara Malikian, Grupo Vocalité and Sara Correia.

This year’s surprise will be the presentation for the first time of the Orquesta Filarmónica Juvenil de Mérida, which is made up of children and young people who will perform on a large stage.

