Despite a significant rise in the number of cases, Cancun and Riviera Maya remain orange

Cancun, Q.R. — On Friday, May 21st, the governor of Quintana Roo announced that the state color will remain unchanged and stay an orange epidemiological light for the week of May 24. He also says that although the color has not changed, the state is still close to red.

The state will remain orange until the end of the month

During the past 24 hours, the state of Quintana Roo has reported 181 new covid infections. The State Secretary of Health (SESA) added that there has also been 11 new covid-related deaths. As of May 20, Quintana Roo has reported 25,598 positive cases of covid.

“It is essential that everyone comply with health measures, respect capacities and official provisions,” said the agency on social media.

Governor Carlos Joaquin confirmed that “the outlook is not encouraging due to the increase in infections in recent weeks, which brings us closer to red, so it is necessary to implement urgent measures,” he said.

Joaquin has said that businesses found in non-compliance will be fined. All public modes of transportation, both public and private, will be monitored for capacity allowance.

To date, both Cancun and Playa del Carmen have implemented nighttime road restrictions to help curb the increase in covid infections.

