Mérida’s Agustín O’Horan Hospital among the ten best in Mexico for COVID-19 care

MÉRIDA.- Mérida’s Agustin O’Horán Hospital is among the 10 best for the care of the Covid-19 pandemic in all of Mexico, it has a fatality rate below 2 percent.
In this list, which was released by Milenio Televisión based on its own investigation with official and transparency data, there are hospitals in Mexico City, Veracruz, the State of Mexico, Sonora, Baja California Sur and, of course, Yucatán.
According to these data, the O’Horán has treated 4,211 Covid-19 patients during the pandemic, of which 60 have died. This means a fatality rate of 1.4 percent, very low compared to other hospitals in the country.
The list of the best hospitals for Covid-19 care includes both public and private sector health institutions.
Of the southeastern region, the Agustin O’HoránHospital is the only one that made the list.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
