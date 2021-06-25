As the industry picks up, Mahahual Costa Maya starts welcoming cruise ships

Mahahual, Q.R. — While cruise ships are set to dock at Cozumel, ships will also be docking at Mahahual. The Costa Maya location is also set to receive ships, with the first scheduled to arrive June 29.
Luis Gómez Joaquín, president of the Mahahual Restaurant Association, said that another seven boats are expected in July and 10 more in August. Costa Maya cruise schedules, for the time being, have been made into the Fall months with 12 more arriving at Mahahual during the month of September.
“In July we have seven, but at the end of this month, we will have the first cruise ship arrival. We are hoping that with the arrival of the ships our economy will begin to improve because we are in oblivion, without infrastructure. Hopefully this will give us a good lift because we are tired of the effects of the pandemic,” he stressed.
Earlier this week, Cozumel mayor Pedro Joaquin announced the arrival of 24 cruises to the island during the months of June and July.
