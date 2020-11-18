Man sentenced to 20 years for homicide in Merida

Mérida, Yucatán, November 17, 2020.- After being found criminally responsible for the crimes of homicide and robbery, EGF was sentenced to 20 years in prison, for the events that occurred in September 2019 in a property located in the Las Américas subdivision, where the citizen named AASC, lost his life

After having the consent of the parties involved, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) provided the evidence that allowed the First Control Judge to grant the conviction in an abbreviated trial procedure and after the dispensation of the reading.

The verdict was final, and in addition to the custodial sentence, the man must pay more than 1,690,000 pesos, as compensation for the damage.

According to the information gathered by the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office, the events occurred during the night of September 3 of last year, in a property on Calle 57B of the aforementioned subdivision, where it was found that he deprived AASC of his life.

The victim died as a result of mechanical asphyxia due to strangulation, as ruled by an expert from the Prosecutor’s Office. In addition, the sentenced person stole some of the victim’s belongings.

In addition to the aforementioned penalties, his political rights were suspended, he was prohibited from approaching complainants for a period of three years after the sentence has been served.

