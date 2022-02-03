Mexico basic food products prices rise 0.7% in January

(MEXICO – TYT).- In the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy , the set of 33 products considered essential in the diet of families has accumulated an increase of 0.7% during the first month of 2022.

The product that reported the greatest increase in markets and self-service stores was the lemon, whose kilo went from 51 pesos on December 31, 2021 to 84 pesos on January 31, which represented an increase of 64.7%, followed by the apple , given that the kilo went from 46 pesos and 90 cents to 54 pesos in the same period, which meant an increase of 15.1 percent.

Eggs are added to the list of greatest increases, whose kilo went from 34 pesos on December 31, 2021 to 38 pesos , equivalent to an increase of 11.8 percent.

Among the products that fell in price, the Cuaresmeño chili stands out, whose kilo went from 75 pesos on December 31, 2021 to 39 pesos and 90 cents on January 31, which represented a decrease of 46.8%, while the tomato it went from 34 pesos and 90 cents to 22 pesos in the same period, which meant a reduction of 37 percent.

Oranges also became cheaper in the last month, going from 22 pesos and 90 cents on December 31, 2021 to 21 pesos and 90 cents the day before yesterday.

Héctor Tejada, president of the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur) , considered that the increase in the food basket during January is a reflection of the level that inflation has reached.

In the first fortnight of 2022, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) showed an increase of 0.39% compared to the previous fortnight, and with it, annual inflation stood at 7.13%, according to the Inegi.