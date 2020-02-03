“Yucatan is set to become a Tourism Powerhouse” (Secretary of Tourism)

“Yucatan is set to become a national powerhouse in tourism”, said the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marques, during his conference: “Tourism sector in Mexico”.

Within the framework of the Forum “Energy for the development of Mexico,” organized by the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur), the official made a count of the most important actions of 2019, and the first results in terms of tourism of the current government.

The official highlighted the visit to the country of 44.7 million international tourists (8.3% more than in 2018), the spending in US dollars of international visitors that reached 24.8 billion USD (10.2 more than in 2018), and the fact that 129 million tourists stayed in hotels (78.4% domestic and 21.6% foreign), which represented 1.2% more than in 2018 .

The Secretary of Tourism said that today there are 22,000 new hotel rooms in the country and all this generated 243,000 direct jobs, 5.8% more than in 2018, reaching the figure of 4,431 jobs in the sector.

In Yucatan he said that the good figures in terms of tourism have been “skyrocketing”, since 3.2 million tourists is the highest historical figure for the state, also 15 percent more people stayed overnight, and 6.2 billion pesos were perceived in 2019.

During his lecture at the Canaco Convention Center where he was accompanied by Jose Manuel Lopez Campos, president of Concanaco, and the Mexican Federal Secretariat of Economy, Graciela Marquez Colin, among others, explained that in Europe, Northamerica and Latin America there have been movements that tend towards the liberation of economic and social forces.

“These movements of change that have arisen are too recent to be able to explain them specifically, the reality is that the ideological systems of the previous three centuries have been overcome,” said Marquez Colin, and added that this is not only the chronological change of century, but something deeper.

Torruco Marqués indicated that tourism contributes to the national economy above the construction activity and is such an important sector that it is above construction and below the industries of manufacturing, trade and real estate.

The secretary said that Mexico will continue betting on tourism and acknowledged that it had a somewhat slow start because it was not easy to give a cut to 37% of management staff.

