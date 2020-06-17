Apple, Amazon, and Walmart are challenging the US government to pass police-reform laws before Congress

200 CEOs from companies like Apple, Amazon, and Walmart are challenging the government to pass police-reform laws before Congress takes its break in August.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 17, the Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs from many of America’s largest companies, called on President Trump and Congress to enact significant police reform before Congress’s recess in August.

Members of the roundtable include CEOs of Amazon, Apple, BlackRock, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, and Walmart.

Business Roundtable President and CEO Joshua Bolten said excessive police use of lethal force was an “urgent challenge” that the government needs to address.

Joshua Bolten, Business Roundtable president and CEO, said racial injustice is a national problem that requires changes by both businesses as well as the government.

“Recent events have, once again, exposed the injustices facing black Americans and other people of color. This moment presents an urgent opportunity to address longstanding systemic racial inequities,” Bolten said in a statement. The roundtable’s statement was broad in nature and did not lay out specific plans or reforms.

“Among the most urgent challenges is the need to protect our citizens and address unwarranted, excessive and even lethal force, especially against unarmed black men and women,” he continued.

Other groups like the NAACP, the ACLU, and leaders from the labor union AFL-CIO have called for police reform in recent weeks.

