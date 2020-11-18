With urban art, local artists seek to give a new image to Mérida and send positive messages

The Makech44 Collective seeks to give a new image to the city with urban art that sends positive messages, such as those that are wanted at this time with the presence of Covid-19, such as the use of face masks and healthy distance. The idea is to seek synergy with both state and municipal authorities so that this can be achieved, explained José Góngora Pacheco, a member of the group.

“It is a group of four artists of the urban genre with different techniques, where muralism is used. Our first work was done in the Chuminopolis neighborhood, alluding to November 2, Day of the Dead”, he explained.

He said that the mural made in recent days had great relevance this year due to the presence of the Covid-19 disease that has claimed a significant number of lives, a situation that citizens were not expecting.



The mural measured 25 meters long and three meters high, it depicts faces, crosses, typical skulls, bones, among others, which due to its large size and the diversity of figures as well as letters draws the attention of passers-by.

“There are no longer any artists on the street if there is no money involved, now they are all in other activities and are in other directions. The need arises to bring urban art to the streets again and we hope soon to make Makech44 a civil association to receive donations and to be able to carry out more of these activities ”.

Due to the pandemic, it has been difficult to have contact with both municipal and state authorities, to propose that they are willing to change the image of the city in a positive way because many times seeing colors and figures makes people happier.

“Over time it has been seen that people accept this movement because many believed that young people without studies did them, however, that has changed because to do a good job you have to learn techniques and colors, which is only achieved with the study, we are now betting that it will be more positive by transmitting a message in favor of citizenship ”, he concluded.”

