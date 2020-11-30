Let’s talk about botox

Botox or botulinum toxin is the most common treatment performed by a plastic surgeon nowadays due to its effects on the skin. Many women use this neurotoxin to relax muscle fibers to avoid their contractions, which makes them feel better and comfortable about their skin and how it looks. But, some questions arise in our heads like; what exactly is botox? What are its risks? And why do women prefer it?

What is botox?

“Botox is a neurotoxic protein that is released by botulism. It is used for medical purposes to treat some neurological diseases and in aesthetic medicine.” Botox is used in different medical applications such as migraine, hyperhidrosis, dystonias, strabism, among others.

There are seven main types of botulinum toxin named from A to G with different purposes. For example; type A and B are used medically and commercially to treat muscle spasms, while type E and F are capable of causing disease in humans.

Botox offers advantages such as; avoiding surgeries, prolonged effects, it is practically painless, It can be applied at any time of the year, among others. However, any treatment that includes botox must be applied by a specialist.

In beauty treatments, botox is used to avoid wrinkles, that is the reason why women love it. There are different ways to apply botox, injections are the most common way.

Risks of botox

If it is performed by a plastic surgeon, usually botox and especially injections are relatively safe. However, as with many treatments or procedures, it may have side effects that depend on the area where the injections or toxin has applied that include:

Pain or brushing

Headache

Flu-like symptoms

Eye dryness

Drooling

Vision problems

Breathing problems

Muscle weakness

Trouble swallowing

Among others.

Fun fact, people who have allergies to cow’s milk protein can not use botox. Also, doctors recommend pregnant women or breast-feeding not to use it.

Tips for after applying botox

Generally, botox effects have a duration of 3-6 months. However, some tips may help you after applying botox:

Avoid massaging the face: If you massage your face, it can cause the displacement of the toxin and change the planned outcome.

If you massage your face, it can cause the displacement of the toxin and change the planned outcome. Avoid lying down within 5 hours: In case of doing it, the toxin could shift and affect different muscles, giving unwanted results.

In case of doing it, the toxin could shift and affect different muscles, giving unwanted results. Avoid efforts: Do not go to saunas or gyms on the day of treatment.

As we mentioned before, the procedure must be applied by a specialist. In addition to consulting it before to know if you are suitable for treatment with the toxin.

We thank Dr. Enrique Piña Mora, plastic surgeon for verifying the information in this article. Dr. Piña is a Medical Surgeon who graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, specializing in Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery by the Mexican Council of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery.

References:







Comments

comments