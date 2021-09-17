Subjects break into Mérida´s home and abduct a child in legal action for custody

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- Alleged armed forces from Mexico City broke into a Merida home and took a child who was in the custody of his grandparents.
Little Zac, who was allegedly taken to Mexico City, lives in Mérida under the care of his grandparents and uncles, after Geraldine Esquivel, the child’s mother, abandoned him without taking care of him for years.
Today the family implores the authorities to return Zac to them, fearing for his integrity.
According to a call for help they make via social networks, his uncles and grandparents have looked after and cared for Zac since he was born. There is a legal process for the custody of the minor to be awarded to their grandparents.
There is a restraining order against Geraldine Esquivel, also known as “Cherry Ahava”, as she has threatened to kill her parents, who take custody of Zac.
“On September 15, at 5:20 in the morning, armed forces arrived from Mexico City, illegally and violently uprooting Zac from his home,” the publication indicates. “They broke into our home by force, with long weapons, pistols, clubs, without prior notice, without identifying themselves, without showing any ID, warrant or document of any kind, in a threatening manner, they broke the doors and tore Zac from his grandmother’s arms and took him away”.
“We think they took him to Mexico City. Zac lives here in Merida. We are desperate and fearful for Zac’s health and integrity. We want to ask the authorities to help us get Zac back to his family. We beg for your help ”, concludes the publication.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan State Government does not grant permits for Christian Nodal’s concert in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- Through.
-
Young man missing in the municipality of Opichén was found lifeless two days later
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- After.
-
FGE rules out kidnapping and execution of radio station executive
Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- The.
-
Cuba’s parliament to analyze same-sex marriage
The draft of a new family.
-
New construction regulations in Quintana Roo guarantee access to people with disabilities
The regulation will make it compulsory.
-
Yucatan has not reported Dengue cases for 4 months despite heavy rains
YUCATAN, (September 17, 2021).- Yucatán has.
-
Guns N’Roses concert in Mérida will be held until 2022
The event was scheduled for October.
-
Illegal ‘Lazo’ tournament is shut down in Baca, Yucatán
YUCATAN, (September 17, 2021).- About a.
-
Traveling Book Fair visits Mérida Friday 17th and Saturday 18th September
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- With.
-
Yucatan State Government call to participate in the Second National Drill
Merida, Yucatan, (September 17, 2021).- In.
Leave a Comment