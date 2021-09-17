Subjects break into Mérida´s home and abduct a child in legal action for custody

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 17, 2021).- Alleged armed forces from Mexico City broke into a Merida home and took a child who was in the custody of his grandparents.

Little Zac, who was allegedly taken to Mexico City, lives in Mérida under the care of his grandparents and uncles, after Geraldine Esquivel, the child’s mother, abandoned him without taking care of him for years.

Today the family implores the authorities to return Zac to them, fearing for his integrity.

According to a call for help they make via social networks, his uncles and grandparents have looked after and cared for Zac since he was born. There is a legal process for the custody of the minor to be awarded to their grandparents.

Photo: (Yucatan ahora)

There is a restraining order against Geraldine Esquivel, also known as “Cherry Ahava”, as she has threatened to kill her parents, who take custody of Zac.

“On September 15, at 5:20 in the morning, armed forces arrived from Mexico City, illegally and violently uprooting Zac from his home,” the publication indicates. “They broke into our home by force, with long weapons, pistols, clubs, without prior notice, without identifying themselves, without showing any ID, warrant or document of any kind, in a threatening manner, they broke the doors and tore Zac from his grandmother’s arms and took him away”.

“We think they took him to Mexico City. Zac lives here in Merida. We are desperate and fearful for Zac’s health and integrity. We want to ask the authorities to help us get Zac back to his family. We beg for your help ”, concludes the publication.

