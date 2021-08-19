Alert in Campeche; the highest rate of covid-19 has been recorded in the last month

CAMPECHE, (August 19, 2021).- In just one month, the accumulated cases of Covid-19 in the state capital have doubled by one hundred percent, yesterday 110 new positive cases were registered, so that throughout the state geography, they have been confirmed as cases positive 16,850 people.

The state still presents 75 hospitalized cases and 379 people awaiting results, unfortunately, 2 deaths were reported in the National Platform, this number is added to the accumulated amount whose figure rises to 1,557 deaths throughout the state during the time that the pandemic.

Although infections continue to increase, the Ministry of Health has no interest in changing the Epidemiological Traffic Light and has surprised the Campechanos, because in social networks they continue to assure that there is a decrease in infections, which is a lie, because the risk in Campeche is not medium as advertised on its official pages, but high, so it is necessary to maintain sufficient care to avoid contracting the disease.

Those under 18 years of age represent 2.3 percent of those infected with Covid-19 in Campeche, registering 361 cases and only one death, while the largest number of cases are accounted for in the groups of 45 to 50 years and secondly in the From 35 to 40 years, however, there is questioning by the population, as there are no indications that there are more restrictions or a change in traffic lights.

Source: Yucatan a la mano

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







