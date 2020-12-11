Yucatan Health Secretary says: “Let’s not lower our guard”

Mauricio Sauri Vivas, State Health Secretary asks the people of Yucatan not to let their guard down

-The state official asked the population not to relax prevention measures and avoid Christmas posadas, fiestas, and gatherings since the pandemic continues and individual responsibility is essential for its fight.

-In that sense, Sauri Vivas pointed out that, if unnecessary mobility is triggered and the measures for holding parties and meetings are neglected, we will most likely have a significant outbreak in the months of January and February due to the rise in the number of infections.

In a message sent to the Yucatecans via social networks, the state official indicated that, although our state traffic light marks orange, we should not forget that the Coronavirus is still out there and is highly contagious and lethal, so, the secretary reiterated the importance of individual responsibility, and to fully comply with hygiene and prevention measures to avoid infections.

“It is everyone’s responsibility not to exceed the state’s hospital occupation, since, if at any time its capacity is threatened, it would force us to immediately close non-essential businesses. Let’s learn from what we have seen and lived so far this year: it is not worth risking the health and lives of our loved ones, “he added.

In this sense, Sauri Vivas asked the population not to abuse the benefits that we enjoy as society with the economic reopening, since this should be seen as an opportunity for those who work and have businesses to get ahead, not to relax or our social life , nor to relax health and infection prevention protocols.

“Let’s do our part so that all the great effort we’ve made throughout the year is worth it. This is not the time to lower our guard, quite the opposite: we have to be more responsible than ever. Take care of ourselves, take care of our loved ones ”, he concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments