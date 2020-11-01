Deadman found lying on the streets of downtown Merida

The man, who had neither shoes nor a shirt, was found on the corner of Calle 62 with 77 in downtown Mérida.

Without a shirt, without shoes and with his trouser pockets outside, a dead man was found on the morning of Friday, October 30th, on the sidewalk of Calle 62 on the corner with 77 in the Center of Mérida, and under the heavy rain that was falling on the city at that time.

Agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) who took a report on this case requested the support of paramedics to help this man, but upon arrival, the rescuers could only confirm what was suspected: the unknown man, between 40 and 45 years old. , was lifeless, for reasons that are unknown.

At the moment the body was covered from the rain and the presence of Semefo was requested to lift the body, start the investigations by the State Investigation Police and determine the causes of death in light of the strangeness of the case.

As mentioned, the hitherto unknown had no shoes, he only wore socks, he was not wearing a shirt, and his trouser pockets were on the outside.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments