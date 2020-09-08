Mothers respond to AMLO: ‘Why is he not outraged by the sexual abuse of my daughter?’

The Collective also demands the resignation of Rosario Piedra from the CDNH: “If she has a little bit of dignity, she should quit today.”

MEXICO CITY.- Francisco I. Madero’s painting that is in the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), and for which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the women who took over the facilities, was intervened by a girl who was raped at the age of seven.

Érika Martínez, mother of the minor who is now 10 years old, referred to the President’s indignation.

“These flowers, these painted lips, were painted by my daughter, a girl who was sexually abused at the age of seven,” she said, pointing to the purple flowers drawn on Madero’s jacket and the carmine color of the historical character’s lips.

“I want to ask President López Obrador why is he outraged by this painting, but he is not outraged about my seven-year-old daughter being raped.” Erika Martinez

Martínez recalled that her daughter hooded herself at age 10, as a way of protest as well.

“What is this fucking government doing to demand justice for my daughter? Nothing!” She screamed furiously. Erika Martinez

In addition to the painting by Francisco I. Madero, the women who have taken over the headquarters of the CNDH intervened the paintings of Benito Juárez, Miguel Hidalgo, and José María Morelos.

The paintings were exhibited on Calle de Cuba, in front of the new Refugio House held by the women members of the “Ni Una Menos” collective.

Women protesters demand the resignation of Rosario Piedra

The women’s group also demanded the resignation of the head of the organization, Rosario Piedra, because otherwise, they warned, their group will take over more CNDH facilities across the country.

“The solution is for her to resign, to have a bit of dignity and quit, what he has already stolen, she can keep it, but now it’s time for her to leave,” said Yesenia Martínez, leader of the group Ni Una Menos.

“We want Mrs. Rosario Piedra to resign, if she does not quit we are going to start taking over the entire CNDH facilities throughout the country, that lady is useless, it does not matter if she is a woman, we are feminists.” Yesenia Martínez

Yesenia, whose daughter was thrown from a fifth-floor five years ago, also warned that if the agency’s staff does not go to the Historic Center building to collect the files, they will burn all the documents.

